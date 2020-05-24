Simple Cremation Montana notices for May 24, 2020
Simple Cremation Montana notices for May 24, 2020

ALLAN, James H., 87, formerly of Great Falls, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 in Helena. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

