Simple Cremation Montana funeral notices for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Karen M. Jorgensen, 64, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. A graveside remembrance service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at Helena Sunset Memorial Gardens, 7100 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT 59602. A memorial gathering will follow the service at the Little Red School House from approximately 2-4 p.m. The complete obituary is forthcoming. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.