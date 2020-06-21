Simple Cremation funeral notices published June 21, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELLIS, Dennis, 79, of Boulder, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

CUMMANE, Corrine Marie, 58, of Boulder, Montana passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

ANDRE, Jeanne Marie, 75, of Clancy, Montana, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

CODER, Claudia Kay, age 68, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

BOSSERT, Craig Dwight, 47, of Clinton, Montana, passed away on Monday, June 11, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

