Simple Cremation funeral notices published June 21, 2020
ELLIS, Dennis, 79, of Boulder, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

CUMMANE, Corrine Marie, 58, of Boulder, Montana passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

ANDRE, Jeanne Marie, 75, of Clancy, Montana, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

CODER, Claudia Kay, age 68, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

BOSSERT, Craig Dwight, 47, of Clinton, Montana, passed away on Monday, June 11, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

