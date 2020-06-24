Simple Cremation funeral notices for Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Simple Cremation funeral notices for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Margaret Joyce “Maggie” Long, age 48, of Helena, passed away, at home, on Dec. 8, 2019. A celebration in Maggie's honor will be held at the Kindrick Legion Field baseball stadium beginning at 11 a.m. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

