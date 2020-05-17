Simple Cremation aDS
0 comments

Simple Cremation aDS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEWMAN, Dan Lee, age 82, of Elliston, Montana, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 with the love of family at his side. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Simple Cremation as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News