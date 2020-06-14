Simple Cremation Ads

FELCH, Lorri, 61, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband Kerry Felch, and two daughters, Shawnna Felch, and Brooke Thompson. IF YOU ARE ABLE TO ASSIST IN THE COST OF HER CREMATION THE FAMILY TRULY APPRECIATES THE ASSISTANCE. We have a crowdfunding page hosted on our website and managed by us. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.