Simple Cremation Ads

CRUSE, Patricia Ann, 80, of Helena, Montana, formerly Washington, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

DUDA, Mark Stephen, 62, of Helena, Montana passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at home in Helena.  Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

WADDLE, Launa Louise, 59, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.  Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

FELCH, Lorri, 61, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.  She is survived by her husband Kerry Felch, and two daughters, Shawnna Felch, and Brooke Thompson. IF YOU ARE ABLE TO ASSIST IN THE COST OF HER CREMATION THE FAMILY TRULY APPRECIATES THE ASSISTANCE. We have a crowdfunding page hosted on our website and managed by us. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

