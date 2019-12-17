{{featured_button_text}}
Semenza, Marguerite Renee Notice

Marguerite Renee Semenza

Marguerite Renee Semenza passed away on Dec. 7, 2019, from complications at St. Peter’s Hospital. She was born on March 25, 1966. Cremation has already taken place. There will be no services.

To plant a tree in memory of Marguerite Semenza as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments