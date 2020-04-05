Robbins, Robert Louis "Bob" Notice
ROBBINS, Robert Louis “Bob”, 98, of Helena passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home. WWII Veteran. Cremation has taken place and further details will be posted once available. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.simplecremationMT.com.

