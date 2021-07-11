Rickey (Rick) Darrell Rogne notice

FRIDAY, JULY 16
ROGNE, Rickey (Rick) Darrell Rogne was born on November 27, 1943. He passed away at the age of 77 on December 6th, 2020 in Surprise, AZ. Funeral services will be held on July 16, 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Parish, 1502 Shirley Rd., Helena, MT 59602. Everyone is welcome.
