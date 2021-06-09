Richard Alan "Dick" Juvik notice

 Skip to main content
Richard Alan "Dick" Juvik

Nov. 16, 1948 - April 27, 2020

A memorial service for Dick will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1502 Shirley Road, Helena.

Please join the family for a reception in the fellowship hall of the church, immediately following the service.

Interment with military honors is scheduled at 2 p.m., Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison.

