Richard Alan "Dick" Juvik Notice

JUVIK, Richard Alan "Dick," Nov. 16, 1948--April 27, 2020. A memorial service for Dick will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1502 Shirley Rd., Helena. Please join the family for a reception in the fellowship hall of the church, immediately following the service. Interment with military honors is scheduled at 2:00 p.m., Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison.