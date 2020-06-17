Retz Funeral Home notices Wednesday, June 17, 2020

HADDON, Betty, age 82, of Helena, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. A public viewing will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave. in Helena. Private family services will take place. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations be made to the St. Labre Indian School at www.stlabre.org. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Betty.