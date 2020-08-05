You have permission to edit this article.
Retz Funeral Home notices Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Retz Funeral Home notices Wednesday, August 5, 2020

“In Our Care”

THURSDAY

GRACE, John, age 54, of Boulder, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave. in Helena. A graveside service with military honors will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of John.

