Retz Funeral Home notices Wednesday, August 5, 2020

GRACE, John, age 54, of Boulder, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave. in Helena. A graveside service with military honors will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of John.