Retz Funeral Home notices Tuesday, June 16, 2020

HEPPNER, Esther, age 81, of Helena, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Private family services will be held. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. today, June 16, at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Esther.

