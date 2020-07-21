Retz Funeral Home notices Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Retz Funeral Home notices Tuesday, July 21, 2020

SHANAHAN, Laurence “Larry," age 68, of Helena, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Larry.

