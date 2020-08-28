Retz Funeral Home notices Friday, August 28, 2020

RICE , William, age 85, of Montana City, passed away on Saturday August 22, 2020. Private family services will take place at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of William.

ANGOVE, Clyde, age 85, of Helena, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. today, August 28, 2020 at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Due to Covid restrictions, a bring your own picnic lunch will follow the service at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds. Memorials in Clyde’s name are suggested to Prickly Pear Land Trust, 40 Lawrence Street Helena, MT 59601, or Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis Street Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Clyde.