Retz Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, May 27, 2020
BARNES, Frances, age 85, of Jefferson City, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced once they're complete. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Frances.

