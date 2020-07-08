Retz Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Retz Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

ESTES, Freda, age 90, of Helena, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. A celebration of Freda's life will be held at 1 p.m. today, July 8, 2020, at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave. in Helena. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St Peter’s Health Foundation, 2475 Broadway, Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Freda.

