JEZICK, Charles, age 72, of Helena, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. A memorial service will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 511 N. Park Ave. in Helena. Interment will follow the service at St. Peter’s Cathedral Memorial Garden. A reception will follow the interment in the church parish hall. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Charles.

