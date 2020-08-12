You have permission to edit this article.
Retz Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
“In Our Care”

PENDING

BRYANT, Cheryl, age 73, of Helena, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time. The family requests any donations made in Cheryl's name to go to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation: 8815 Conroy Windermere Road Suite 309 Orlando, FL 32835 or the American Cancer Society: 3550 Mullan Road, Missoula, MT 59808. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Cheryl.

