Retz Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, April 29, 2020


FRIDAY

ABEL, Midas, age 3 months, of Helena, passed away April 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 1, in the chapel at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. Sixth Ave. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Midas.

