Retz Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, September 8, 2020

SULLIVAN, Father Jeremiah T., age 83, of Helena, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. There will be visitation from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave. in Helena. Bishop Austin A. Vetter will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, Caledonia Street and NW Ave in Butte. Burial will follow in the Priests’ Plot at Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Father Jeremiah.