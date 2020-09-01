Retz Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

METROPOULOS, Marilyn, age 84, of Helena, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. A beautiful celebration of life was held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Helena, officiated by Pastor Brad Ulgenes. Marilyn was laid to rest in the Custer County Cemetery in Miles City, Montana, next to Jon, the love of her life, and his parents, John and Retta May. In Marilyn’s memory, be kind to one another. Life is too short for ugliness. Memorials may be sent to St. John’s Lutheran Church at St John's Benevolence Drive, 1000 Helena Ave. Helena MT 59601. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Marilyn.