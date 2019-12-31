{{featured_button_text}}

HURD, Philip “Phil,” age 78, of Townsend, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at S.s. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W. Riggs St. in East Helena. A luncheon will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Phil.

