Retz Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
“In Our Care”

PENDING

RICE, William, age 85, of Montana City, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced once they're complete. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of William.

FRIDAY

ANGOVE, Clyde, age 85, of Helena, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Clyde.

