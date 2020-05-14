Retz Funeral Home notices for Thursday, May 14, 2020
Retz Funeral Home notices for Thursday, May 14, 2020

STROMNES, Jean K., age 73, of Helena, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. A gathering in her honor will be held at a later date.

