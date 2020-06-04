Retz Funeral Home notices for Thursday, June 4, 2020

“In Our Care”
FRIDAY
BARNES, Frances M., age 85, of Helena, passed away May 23, 2020. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. The funeral will take place Friday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. A burial will follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to share a memory or leave a condolence for Frances.
