Retz Funeral Home notices for Thursday, June 18, 2020

HADDON , Betty, age 82, of Helena, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. A public viewing will take place at 10 a.m. today, June 18, 2020, at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave. in Helena. Private family services will take place. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations be made to the St. Labre Indian School at www.stlabre.org . Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Betty.

BAILOR, Peter “Pete,” age 56, of Helena, formerly of Libby, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A public viewing will take place at 9 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Mountain Family Fellowship, 6145 N Montana Ave. in Helena. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Libby Cemetery. All family and friends are welcome to attend. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Pete.