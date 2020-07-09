Retz Funeral Home notices for Thursday, July 9, 2020

Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

FERRIS, Myra, age 79, of East Helena, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Helena. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Myra.