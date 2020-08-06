Retz Funeral Home notices for Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

GRACE, John, age 54, of Boulder, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A graveside service with military honors will take place at 2 p.m. today, Aug. 6, 2020, at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of John.