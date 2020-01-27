“In Our Care”
HURT, DeEtta, age 62, of East Helena, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. A memorial service will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Fort Harrison at the Helena Armed Forces Reserve Center, Mt. Majo St. A reception will follow the service in the fire hall at the Fort Harrison Hospital Complex. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of DeEtta.
