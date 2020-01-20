{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

HURT, DeEtta, age 62, of East Helena, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave. Memorial services are pending at this time and will be announced once they're complete. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of DeEtta.

