Friday, January 17, 2020

HURT, DeEtta, age 62, of East Helena, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21st at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave. Memorial services are pending at this time and will be announced once they're complete. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of DeEtta.

