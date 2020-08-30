Notices for Simple Cremation published Aug. 30, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOLOMON, Mikel D., 59, of Boulder, Montana passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. A remembrance service was held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 19th at First Assembly of God, 502 Jackson St, Boulder, MT 59632. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

BATEMAN, Ernest R. “Ernie”, age 72, of Montana City, Montana, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Ernie was born on September 24, 1947 in Great Falls, MT to Ernest R. Bateman, Sr., and Helen J. (Campbell). Ernie is the husband of Donna Bateman. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page and complete obituary, or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

ALLEN, William Jay, age 60, of Boulder, Montana passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. He is survived by his significant other, Kelly McAdams. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To View the Tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.