Notices for Simple Cremation published Aug. 30, 2020

SOLOMON, Mikel D., 59, of Boulder, Montana passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. A remembrance service was held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 19th at First Assembly of God, 502 Jackson St, Boulder, MT 59632. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
BATEMAN, Ernest R. “Ernie”, age 72, of Montana City, Montana, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Ernie was born on September 24, 1947 in Great Falls, MT to Ernest R. Bateman, Sr., and Helen J. (Campbell). Ernie is the husband of Donna Bateman. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page and complete obituary, or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
ALLEN, William Jay, age 60, of Boulder, Montana passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. He is survived by his significant other, Kelly McAdams. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To View the Tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
GODDARD, Shana (Marker), 53, of Helena, Montana, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 with her husband, Dennis and daughter, Selena by her side. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To View the Tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
AHREN, Brian Thomas, age 79, of Helena, Montana passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born Oct. 9, 1940 in Helena to John and Gladys Ahren. Brian was a proud veteran and will be inurned at Fort Harrison, Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Cook. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To View the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
