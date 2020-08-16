Notices for Simple Cremation published Aug. 16, 2020

KELLEY, Constance “Connie”, age 92, of Clancy, Montana passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Born Jan. 24, 1928; she is the mother of Jeff Van Tine of Clancy. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To View the Tribute page or share Remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
FRENCH, Mark B., age 64, of Helena, Montana passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
CRIDER, Sharla R., age 60, of Helena, Montana passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Sharla is the wife of Greg. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To View the Tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
MORRIS, Robert Charles, 65, of Helena, Montana passed away on Friday, July 30, August 14, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
