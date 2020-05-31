Notices for Retz Funeral Home published May 31, 2020
CHRISTIAN, Clifford J., age 74, of Helena, passed away May 26, 2020 with his family at his side. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when completed. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for Clifford.

BARNES, Frances M., age 85, of Helena, passed away May 23, 2020. A Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. The Funeral will take place Friday, at 11am at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to share a memory or leave a condolence for Frances.

