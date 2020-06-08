Notices for Retz Funeral Home published June 8, 2020
Notices for Retz Funeral Home published June 8, 2020

“In Our Care”

THURSDAY

SMIGAJ, Gary, age 73, of Helena, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A viewing will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave in Helena. Private family services will occur at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Gary.

