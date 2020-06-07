Notices for Retz Funeral Home published June 7, 2020

“In Our Care”
THURSDAY
SMIGAJ, Gary, age 73, of Helena, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A viewing will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave in Helena. Private family services will occur at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Gary.
TUESDAY (June 16th)
HEPPNER, Esther, age 81, of Helena, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Private family services will take place. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Esther.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.