Notices for Retz Funeral Home published June 7, 2020

SMIGAJ, Gary, age 73, of Helena, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A viewing will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave in Helena. Private family services will occur at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Gary.