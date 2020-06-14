Notices for Retz Funeral Home published June 14, 2020

Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HEPPNER, Esther, age 81, of Helena, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Private family services will be held. A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16th at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Esther.