Notices for Retz Funeral Home published July 12, 2020
Notices for Retz Funeral Home published July 12, 2020

“In Our Care”

MONDAY

FERRIS, Myra, age 79, of East Helena, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 13th at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Helena. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604, Frontier Home Health & Hospice, 800 Front St., Helena, MT 59601, or the donor’s choice. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Myra.

