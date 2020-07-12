Notices for Retz Funeral Home published July 12, 2020

“In Our Care”
FERRIS, Myra, age 79, of East Helena, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 13th at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Helena. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604, Frontier Home Health & Hospice, 800 Front St., Helena, MT 59601, or the donor’s choice. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Myra.
