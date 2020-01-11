“In Our Care”
JEZICK, Charles, age 72, of Helena, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. A memorial service will take place 11:00 a.m. today, January 11, 2020 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 511 N. Park Ave. in Helena. Interment will follow the service at St. Peter’s Cathedral Memorial Garden. A reception will follow the interment in the church parish hall. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Charles.
