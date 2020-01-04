{{featured_button_text}}

HURD, Philip “Phil”, age 78, of Townsend, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at S.s. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W. Riggs Street in East Helena. A luncheon will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Phil.

