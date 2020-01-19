“In Our Care”
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
HURT, DeEtta, age 62, of East Helena, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21st at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave. Memorial services are pending at this time and will be announced once they're complete. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of DeEtta.
To plant a tree in memory of Retz Home as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.