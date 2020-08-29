 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Notices for Retz Funeral Home published Aug. 29, 2020
0 comments

Notices for Retz Funeral Home published Aug. 29, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

RICE, William, age 85, of Montana City, passed away on Saturday August 22, 2020. Private family services will take place at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of William.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News