Notices for Retz Funeral Home published Aug. 26, 2020

RICE, William, age 85, of Montana City, passed away on Saturday August 22, 2020. Private family services will take place at a later date.
ANGOVE, Clyde, age 85, of Helena, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Due to Covid restrictions, a bring your own picnic lunch will follow the service at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds. Memorials in Clyde's name are suggested to Prickly Pear Land Trust, 40 Lawrence Street Helena, MT 59601, or Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis Street Helena, MT 59601.
