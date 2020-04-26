Notices for Retz Funeral Home published April 26, 2020
ABEL, Midas, age 3 months of Helena passed away April 21, 2020. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 1 in the chapel at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. Sixth Ave. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Midas.

