Notices for Retz Funeral Home notices published July 11, 2020

FERRIS, Myra, age 79, of East Helena, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Helena. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604, Frontier Home Health & Hospice, 800 Front St., Helena, MT 59601, or the donor’s choice. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Myra.