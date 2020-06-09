Notices for Retz Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

MORTON , Roger, age 72, of Clancy, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced once they’re complete. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Roger.

SMIGAJ, Gary, age 73, of Helena, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A viewing will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave in Helena. Private family services will occur at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Gary.