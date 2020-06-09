Notices for Retz Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, June 9, 2020
0 comments

Notices for Retz Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

MORTON, Roger, age 72, of Clancy, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced once they’re complete. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Roger.

THURSDAY

SMIGAJ, Gary, age 73, of Helena, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A viewing will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave in Helena. Private family services will occur at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Gary.

To plant a tree in memory of Retz Home as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News