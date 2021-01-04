Notices for Retz Funeral Home notices for Jan. 4, 2021

SMITH, David, 65, of Clancy, passed away on December 30th. Memorial service is being held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Retz Funeral Home, 315 East 6th Avenue, with interment to follow at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. To offer a condolence or to share a story about David please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com.