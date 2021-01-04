 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Notices for Retz Funeral Home notices for Jan. 4, 2021
0 comments

Notices for Retz Funeral Home notices for Jan. 4, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

SMITH, David, 65, of Clancy, passed away on December 30th. Memorial service is being held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Retz Funeral Home, 315 East 6th Avenue, with interment to follow at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. To offer a condolence or to share a story about David please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News