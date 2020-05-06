Mills III, Thomas E. Notice

Thomas E. Mills III passed away on May 2, 2020. On Oct. 6, 1936, Thomas Edward Mills III “Buddy” was born to Tom and Silver (Maguire) Mills in Helena Montana. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Glasgow Evangelical Church with Pastor Justin Douziech officiating. He will be interned at Glasgow Cemetery with Military Honors. Bell Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left at bellmortuarymontana.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Mills, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.