Mills III, Thomas E. Notice

Thomas E. Mills III passed away on May 2, 2020. On Oct. 6, 1936, Thomas Edward Mills III “Buddy” was born to Tom and Silver (Maguire) Mills in Helena Montana. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Glasgow Evangelical Church with Pastor Justin Douziech officiating. He will be interned at Glasgow Cemetery with Military Honors. Bell Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left at bellmortuarymontana.com.